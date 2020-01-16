HARRELLS — Mrs. Melva Jane "Susie" Jones Lanier, 80, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

A Private Graveside Service will be Friday, Jan. 17, at Harrells Cemetery with Carl Riley officiating.

Born on April 19, 1939 in Sampson County, Susie was the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Lou Matthis Jones and the widow of Amos James Lanier. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. They all loved to play video games together and listening to the bible on her iPad. She was a quiet, humble woman with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn L. Bond of Harrells; four sons, Leslie A. Lanier of Harrells, Tom Lanier and wife, Jodi of Harrells, Willie H. Lanier and wife, Kathy of Wallace, Mike Lanier and wife, Lisa of Castle Hayne; two brothers, Wilbert Jones of Wallace, Carl Jones of Texas; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Susie was preceded in death by her sisters: Pauline Campfield and Mary Spell, and three of her brothers: James, J.D. and Buck Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting or by mail to: 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Lanier family.