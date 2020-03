CLINTON — Mrs. Merita Azadale Lane, 71, of 302 Turlington St., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com