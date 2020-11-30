CLINTON — Michael Andrew (Andy) Butler, 30, of 5838 Dave Bright Road died Friday November the 27, 2020 at his home.

Andy was born in Sampson County in 1990 to the late Robert Franklin (Frankie) Butler Jr. and Rhonda Carter Butler. Andy attended the New Hanover Fire Academy to attain his Firefighting I, Firefighting II as well as attaining his Hazmat certification. He was an intern with the New Hanover Fire Department in Wrightsboro at Station 11 while working part-time at Hardee's.

In 2006 at the young age of 16 he joined the Herring Fire Department. Andy also became a member of the Taylors Bridge Fire Department from 2012-2017. Andy became the Lieutenant at the Turkey Fire Department from 2016-2020. He was a member of the Sampson County Fire Association. He worked as a manager for Josh Combs Hog Farms and most of all he loved to dance. Andy is proceeded in death by his father Frankie Butler Jr. and uncle Mark Munoz.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Turkey Fire Department at 390 North Main Street Turkey, Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park 2763 N.US 421 Hwy in Clinton.

Andy leaves a cherished his memories: his mother, Rhonda Carter Butler of Rose Hill; sisters, Amy Butler Young husband Jason of Clinton, Cassie Butler Wilbourne husband Zane of Clinton; brother, Casey Hunter Butler of Clinton; grandfather, Robert Franklin Butler Sr. of Clinton; niece and nephew, Paislee Wilbourne of Clinton and Dalton Young also of Clinton; special friend Heather Rackley of Clinton; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Turkey Fire Department and other times at the home of Jane and Mark Munoz, 6344 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton.

The Butler and Carter family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service of Clinton