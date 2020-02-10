Michael "Mike" Cook

SALEMBURG — Michael "Mike" Rutherford Cook, 75, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, N.C.

Mr. Cook was born in Kingstree, S.C., a son of the late Louise Benjamin Cook and the late Alva Weaver Cook. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Edmonson. He was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Cook was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, and two Vietnamese medals.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Cook of Salemburg, N.C.; two sons, Michael B. Cook (Michelle) of Conway, S.C. and Timothy A. Cook of Conway, S.C.; one step-son, Michael Colombo of New Jersey; three step-daughters, Roberta Libero (Angelo) of Salemburg, N.C., Dolores Brittain (Ted) of Conway, S.C., and Elisa Colombo of Conway, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway, S.C. with Pastor John Adams officiating. Entombment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

