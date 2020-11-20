Michael Keith Hudson

TURKEY — Michael Keith Hudson, 61, of 6945 Old Warsaw Rd., Turkey, NC. passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Laurels of Forest Glenn of Garner.

Michael was an affable, loving and family oriented person. He loved playing Rook at family events. Michael enjoyed sports and loved following NC State athletics. As a high school student he excelled in basketball and was an All-State player at Harrells Christian Academy. He loved to cook and his favorites were spaghetti, boiled peanuts and Pepsi in a can.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories: a sister, Glenda H. Powers of . Shepherdstown, West Virginia, brothers, George Dewey Hudson, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Dennis Dwight Hudson of Cary, NC and Gary Alan Hudson of Raleigh, NC, nieces, Katherine H. Cheek, Cindy Powers, Brittney H. Long and Natalie Hudson Mayur, nephews, Matthew Powers and Blake Tyler Hudson, six great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., outside at Turkey Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Guy officiating.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family asks you to follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turkey Baptist Church, PO Box 159, Turkey, NC 28393.