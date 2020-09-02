Michael Parter

TURKEY — Michael Parter, 51, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Born in Cumberland County, NC in 1968 to the late James A. Parter and Cora Bryant Parter, Michael had his own maintenance business. In addition to his father, Michael is also preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline James; uncle, Freddie Bryant and father-in-law, John Krawchick.

Home-going services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories: the apple of his eye, his wife, Donna Parter of the home; grandson, Christopher Michalski; step-daughter, Crystal Armwood and husband Tristan; step-son, Chris Michalski and wife Leslie; best friend, Tory "Gilbert" Bland and four-legged best friends, Rickie, Lucie and Smokey.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 12-5 p.m. with family present from 4-5 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, and other times at the home, at 33 Oak St., Turkey, NC.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Parter family.