CLINTON — Micki Gallagher McPhail, 71, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 104 E. John St., Clinton with Father Joseph Dionne officiating. Burial will be held privately at Arlington National Cemetery.

Born on June 6, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, Micki was the daughter of the late James Dee and Jean Gallagher. She traveled the world with her family on her father's army assignments, eventually settling in Sampson County in 1966. She worked as a dental hygienist for both Dr. Turlington and Dr. Broyles.

She is survived by her loving family, husband, Dr. John F. McPhail; daughter, Kim Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh; son, John Larkin Spell of the home; stepdaughters, Lindsee McPhail and wife, Courtney of Asheville, Lauren-Maree McPhail of Mt. Airy; stepson, Brady McPhail and wife, Lindsay of Gastonia; sisters: Jere Gallagher of Pittsburgh, Pa., Salli Gallagher of Cary; six grandchildren, Barrett Royal Barton (Stephen), Chip Royal, Reese Sommer-McPhail, Ryan Sommer-McPhail, Rory Sommer-McPhail and Riley McPhail.

The family will receive friends following the service on Sunday at Coharie Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Sampson Regional Medical Center Tree of Love, 607 Beaman St., Clinton, NC 28328 or to the by visiting .

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the physicians and nursing staff in the ICU of Sampson Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the McPhail Family.