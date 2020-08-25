Mildred Merritt

MAGNOLIA — Mrs. Mildred Estelle Becton Merritt, 86, of 555 Peg Leg Road, Magnolia, NC passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Becton Memorial Garden, Magnolia, NC (Waycross Community) with Apostle Marcus Becton officiating.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at the cemetery.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com