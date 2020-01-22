Mildred Rice

FAISON — Mrs. Mildred Hobbs Rice, 94, of 733 Panhandle Road, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1818 N. McCullen Road, Faison. Visitation will be held in the church Fellowship Hall, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on Nov. 28, 1925 in Sampson County, Mildred was a daughter of the late Mossette Lee and Nettie Boyette Hobbs and the widow of Clark Earl Rice. After attending business college in Raleigh, Mildred moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the FBI. It was there she met her husband, Clark, an FBI agent, with whom she raised three daughters. After residing in New York, Texas, and South Carolina, Mildred returned to the Hobbs Farm in Sampson County, where she and Clark enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Bass of Clinton and Brenda Greene and husband, Larry, of Greenville, S.C.; two sisters, Jane Hobbs Herring and husband, David, Jr., of Newton Grove, Lynette Hobbs Harrell and husband, Robert, of Winston Salem; two sisters-in-law, Harriett Hobbs and Jean Hobbs; seven grandchildren, Miriam Abney of New York City, N.Y., David Buckner of Savannah, Ga., Melissa Wayne and husband, Gregory, of Wilmington, Susannah Carter and husband, Bryan, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Alexander Chisholm of Clinton, Matthew and Mary Beth Greene of Greenville, S.C.; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Buckner, and brothers, Leslie Hobbs and Carroll Hobbs.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and nurses of Mary Gran Nursing Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mildred Rice Memorial Fund at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

