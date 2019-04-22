Mildred Hollingsworth Matthews

MOUNT OLIVE — Mrs. Mildred Hollingsworth Matthews, 91, of Mount Olive, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her daughter's home in Wilmington, with her loving family by her side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Andy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in the Faison Cemetery.

Mrs. Mildred was born on June 30, 1927, on her family's farm in Sampson County to the late Fred and Ada Barnett Hollingsworth and the widow of Mr. Vayden Matthews. She was a member of Southern Baptist Church in Faison and a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed delivering Meals-On-Wheels and was dedicated to contributing to the for veterans every month, for 45 years. She had a gentle spirit, a giving heart and a smile that could light up a room. She adored her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind a daughter, Peggy Roberts of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Tony Roberts, Shane Roberts, Gary Matthews and Megan M. Kornegay; and seven great-grandchildren, Amber Roberts, Carolina Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Savannah Matthews, Anna Kornegay, Morgan and Madison Schoninger; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Lee Matthews and Billy Ralph Matthews; four sisters, Elizabeth H. Speas, Ida H. Matthews, Ruby H. Wilson and Amber H. Lee; and four brothers, John, Joe, Deems and Morton Hollingsworth.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you and sincere appreciation to Liberty Hospice for the loving care the extended to Mrs. Mildred over the last four months.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Matthews family.