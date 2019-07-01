Mildred Skipper

GREENSBORO — Mildred Lorena Skipper, 72, died Monday, June 29, at her home in Greensboro.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Kim Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Skipper was a native of Sampson County and the daughter of the late Leon Grayden Keel and Lorena Smith Keel. She was a member of The Church of God and a retired office administrator for Polo Clothing. She was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by three children, Kevin Smith, Robin Johnson and Dwayne Smith; grandchildren, Cecil Johnson, Lily Johnson, Grayden Johnson and Delayna Smith; a brother, Roger Keel; and a sister Hilda Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.