Mildred Radford Daniels

GOLDSBORO — Mildred Radford Daniels, 94, of the Grantham community went to be with her Lord on Thanksgiving at Wayne UNC Health Care.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro with burial to follow at Wayne Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was born in Greene County on June 1, 1925 to the late Leamon and Erma Head Radford.

Mildred is survived by one son, James P. Daniels of Wilmington; one daughter, Barbara Daniels Lewis and husband Ellis of Newton Grove; four grandchildren, Dorinda Lewis Dew, Rodney R. Lewis and wife Sherry, Emily Daniels Jenkins and husband Clay and Jonathan S. Daniels and wife, Amy; five great-grandchildren, C.J. Dew, Jr. and wife Megan, Lewis Dew and wife Jessica, Kylee E. Daniels, Lauren Jenkins and Colby Royal and two great-great-grandchildren, Summer and Avery Dew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Daniels and six siblings.

The family is in the care of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro.