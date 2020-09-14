Mildred Mathews

WILLARD — Mrs. Mildred Rivenbark Mathews, 86, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at Wells Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Wells officiating.

Born on Aug. 16, 1934 in Pender County, Mildred was the daughter of the late William Rivenbark and Daisy Piner Rivenbark and widow to Henry Lee Mathews. She was a devoted member of Wells Chapel Baptist Church and anytime the doors were open, and she was able, you could count on seeing her. She was a fantastic cook, and known best for her chocolate layer cakes and fried chicken. Every morning for breakfast, she would eat a raisin creme pie and drink a Pepsi. She was a "greeter" at Walmart in Wallace and she genuinely loved her job, as making others smile put a smile on her face, as well. She was a caregiver to many — whether it be to her neighbors, friends or loved ones. Mildred was a humble, quiet woman with a heart of gold and loved by all who knew her. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially her great-grandchildren — they were her joy in this world, and she was theirs. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Loretta M. Powell and husband, Jimmy of Willard; grandson, Jeremy Powell and wife, Kristen; granddaughter, Ashley Rezk and husband, Mostafa; grandson, Henry "Lee" Matthews, III and wife, Victoria; and five great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Hunter Powell, Ashdan and Landan Stone, and Lily Grace Matthews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry "H.L." Matthews, Jr.; her brothers, Clayton and Johnny Rivenbark; and a sister, Annie Jane Flynn.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the sanctuary of Wells Chapel Baptist Church; and other times at her daughter, Loretta's home in Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Wells Chapel Baptist Church, 2070 Wallace Hwy., Wallace, NC 28466.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mathews family.