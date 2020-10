Mildred McPhail

CLINTON — Mildred Williams McPhail, 78, of 413 Royal Lane, Apt. B, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at home.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. John T. Oliver officiating.

Visitation will take place Monday, Oct. 19, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

