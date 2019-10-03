Miles Oscar Simmons

Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
ROSEBORO — Mr. Miles Oscar Simmons, 86, of Roseboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro, with the Rev. Billy Hall officiating. Entombment will follow at Honeycutt-Simmons Cemetery, Roseboro. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Born Oct. 23, 1932 in Sampson County, Oscar was the son of Miles C and Jathronia Holland Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Annie Reese Tyndall Simmons; his sister, Jeline Simmons Royal; and two brothers, Jimmy Simmons, Ray Simmons. He was the owner of Oscar Simmons Auto Sales.

He is survived by his daughter, Jewel Simmons Mathias of Ocoee, Florida; his son, Oscar Wade and wife Teresa Simmons of Roseboro; five grandchildren, Walt Mathias, Reann Fitzpatrick, Travis Mathias, Lisa Simmons Smith, Austin Simmons; and fourteen great grandchildren.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Hollands Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2069 Huntley School Road, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
