HARRELLS — Mr. Milton "Bib" Long, 77, of Ira Long Road, and also of Copper City, Fla., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland. Burial will follow in the Long Cemetery, Harrells.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Carter Funeral Home prior to the Funeral service.