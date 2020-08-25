Minnie L Hicks

CLINTON — Mrs. Minnie Lee Hicks, 87, of 1621 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Rex Hospital, Raleigh, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Springvale Cemetery, Clinton, with Rev.Leonard Henry officiating.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

