Minnie Williams

CLINTON — Mrs. Minnie Williams, 105, of 120 Southwood Drive, formerly of Roseboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

A viewing will be held from 11-12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church.

