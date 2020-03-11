Minva Elma Hollingsworth

Miss Minva Elma Hollingsworth, 74, Mount Olive resident, passed away early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at Wayne Hospital.

This Sampson County native was a graduate of Hobbton High School. She had been employed in banking in the early part of her working career followed by a long tenure of service as an administrative assistant with a concrete company.

Much of her working days were spent in Virginia, but she returned to Mount Olive in recent years.

Miss Hollingsworth was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Fife Hollingsworth and Thelma Thornton Hollingsworth; brothers, Daniel Norwood Hollingsworth and David Cornell Hollingsworth; and sisters, Anette Hollingsworth and Virginia Magdaline Hollingsworth-Davis.

She is survived by a sister, Elsie H. Herring of Mount Olive; two nieces, Phyllis Davis Burke of Virginia and Lizette Gunkel of Michigan; and two nephews, David C. Herring of Mount Olive and Jeffrey Mark Davis of Virginia.

Her family will have visitation from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Tyndall Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest alongside her parents in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Faison following a private graveside service to be led by the Rev. Paul Rose.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC; Wayne County Humane Society, 104 S.Center Street, Goldsboro, NC; or a local cancer research organization.

A Tyndall Service.