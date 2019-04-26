CLINTON — Miranda Faith Butler, 17, of 3400 Church Road, Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Miranda, was born in 2002 in Cumberland County, to Gene Dail Butler Jr. and Patty Davis Butler. She was a junior at Midway High School and a dedicated member of Central Baptist Church of Dunn.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Central Baptist Church, 6050 Plainview Hwy., Dunn. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Hopewell Methodist Church Cemetery, 4641 Church Road, Newton Grove. The family will receive friends at the home of her grandparents, Jerry and Ann Davis, 3290 Church Road, Clinton.

Survivors are her mother, Patty Davis Butler and companion Bobby Averitt; her father. Gene Dail Butler Jr. and wife Bethena; brother, Caleb Butler; grandparents, Jerry and Ann Davis, Phyllis Wrench and Gene Butler Sr.; uncle, Clay Davis; aunts, Phyllis Bass and husband Darren and Suzie Stox; uncle, Shaun Butler; cousins, Azlynn Bass, Karmen Bass, Jayden Stox; niece, and Alexis Weeks.

Memorials may be made to Miranda Faith Butler Memorial fund in care of Patty Butler, 3400 Church Road, Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.