AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Molly Bryant Wrench Kilpatrick, 81, of Autryville died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Care Partners Hospice in Asheville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Baptist Chapel Church with the Rev. Joey Cantrell officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Brevard.

Mrs. Kilpatrick was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Hughie Campbell and Ruby Vaughn Jackson Wrench. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chester C. Kilpatrick. She was a register nurse who worked in many areas of health care and completed her career as a health care teacher in the North Carolina Public School system.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Kilpatrick Aspray of Autryville; and Donna Kilpatrick of Little Rock, Ark.; two grandchildren, Claire Aspray and Campbell Aspray; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Aspray; two sisters, Janice Tew of Godwin and Lou Autry of Eastover; brother, Hughie Wrench of Autryville.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202. or to your local hospice organization.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.