Monica L. Anders, 90, of Newton Grove, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 2 p.m. at Mill Creek Christian Church in Four Oaks with the Rev. Jerry Burton officiating. Interment will be in the Bradshaw Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Ms. Anders was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Iley Barfield, her husband, Jeff Anders, and brothers, Henry, Cranford and Dennis.

She is survived by her daughters, Monica Lee and husband William of Newton Grove and Brenda Jernigan and husband Steve of Benson; grandchildren, Bradley Jernigan and wife Mary, Amy Lee, Carrie Benson and Jeff Lee; great-grandchildren, Liam, Luke, Lindsey, Kamrie and J.T.; one great-great-grandchild, Brooks; and her sister, Geraldine Alexander of Tusculsa, Ala.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, at the church from 1-2 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.