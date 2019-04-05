ELIZABETHTOWN — Ms. Monica Michelle Hall, 40, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with the Rev. Nick Wiegand officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m., prior to the service.

Monica was born June 30, 1978 in Robeson County to Billy Ray Patterson and Shelia Locklear. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her mother, Shelia Locklear Hall of Roseboro; two children, Brittany T. Hedgpeth of South Carolina, Charles Alexander Maxwell of the home; her fiance, T.J. Rodgers of the home, and his children, Isabelle Rodgers, Connor Rodgers; and two aunts, Priscilla Sessoms of Roseboro, Lovella Locklear of Roseboro.

