Morgan Jones

Morgan Reali Jones, 16, of Lake Artesia Road, Faison, left this world unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Royal Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Cotton officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery located in Turkey.

Morgan, born on Feb. 22, 2004, in Cumberland County, was the daughter of David Paul Jones and Wendy Matthis Jones. She grew up in the Hargrove Community and was a proud country girl. She was homeschooled and loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed being outdoors, riding her golf cart and four-wheeler. She had a passion for guns, and was on a shooting team. She was very compassionate, outgoing and would light up the room with her spirit and smile. She will be forever missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her — because to know her, was to love her.

In addition to her parents, David and Wendy, Morgan is survived by her "Papa" Carl Neverne Britt; paternal grandparents, Paul and Sandra Jones; maternal grandmother, Lynette Jackson Matthis; aunts, Kim Britt Strickland (David), Jeanne Matthis Suggs (JD) and Angie Jones Kitrell (David); and uncles, George Jones (Melinda), Kendell Strickland (Anna) and Tyler Strickland. She also leaves behind four special children who were the center of her world, Emma, Kayden, Raelynn, and Blayden, who was the apple of her eye.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Elliot Jones; Granny Shelvia Jones Britt; maternal grandfather, C.T. Matthis; paternal grandmother, Shirley Jones; and great-grandparents, John and Mildred Matthis.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to her service, beginning at 1pm, at the funeral home; and other times at the home of her Papa, Carl Britt, located at 2031 Lake Artesia Road, Faison.

Morgan's passing was a tragic accident, and her family, loved ones and friends are all in shock and heartbroken. If anyone would like to help her parents with the financial burden of the funeral costs, please contact Royal-Hall Funeral Home by phone 910-592-4127 to donate with a debit/credit card, or by mailing to P.O. Box 815, Clinton, NC 28329, or in person at 301 McKoy St., Clinton. Any amount will be greatly appreciated.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home's website, www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the family.