Myrna Weeks

CLINTON — Mrs. Myrna Loy Thornton Weeks, 80, of 183 Gordon Road, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, May 19, 2019 with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Plain View Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Chubby Reiber officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on Sept. 5, 1938 in Johnston County, Myrna was the daughter of the late Luby and Annie Bell Westbrook Thornton. She was a member of Plain View Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church and a retired employee with Barcalounger Furniture in Turkey. She had a passion for gospel music and enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything. She was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Frank D. Weeks; two daughters, Sharon W. Sawyer (Daniel) of Bacliff, Texas and Linda W. Greene of Roseboro; daughter-in-law, Gail Weeks of Clinton; two brothers, Cecil Thornton of Meadow and Ned Thornton of Greer, S.C.; three grandchildren, Brandi Wallace (Nick), Chelsea Brewington (Daniel) and Amber Harrell (Dustin); and six great-grandchildren, Skyler Wallace, Jaxon Wallace, Levi Harrell, Reid Hall, Peyton Edge and Landon Edge.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Tony Weeks and Craig Weeks; one grandson, Chad Sawyer; one great-granddaughter, Addyson Edge; and her four brothers, Norwood, Bobby, Roger and Glenn Thornton.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel; and other times at her home.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Weeks family.