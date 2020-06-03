Nancy Anne Burns Ponivas Atkinson — Nancy Anne Burns Ponivas, 86, of Atkinson passed gently from her earthly life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bradley Creek Health Center/Carolina Bay in Wilmington. She was born September 23, 1933 in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Curtius Compton Burns and Olga Corbett Burns. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-law, William "Bill" C. Burns and wife, Kathryn and James T. "Jimmy" Burns; sister, Annie Maude Burns; sister-in-law, Sue Lennon Burns. Nancy is survived by her loving daughter, Debora Ponivas-Bell (Robert) of Pinehurst, NC; granddaughters, Elizabeth Bradford Bell–Hunter (Jeffery) of Pinehurst, NC, Meredith Corbett Bell-Gurley (Bradford) of Goldsboro, NC, and Catherine Fowler Bell-Hamilton (Joshua) of Raleigh, NC. Also, three adored great grandchildren; Carmie Elizabeth Hunter, William Jennings Hunter, and Isaac Dean Gurley II. Nancy is also survived by her loving sister, Marguerite Burns Culbreth (John) of Atkinson; sister-in-law, Judy Burns of Georgia; and brother John C. "Jack" Burns of Bay Tree Lakes as well as many nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated and received her RN nursing degree from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and attended studies in other institutions as her career progressed. She began her nursing career at Babies Hospital in Buffalo, NY and retired from nursing after 35 years from Sampson Memorial Hospital, Clinton, as Operating Room Supervisor. She believed one of her greatest honors was being named as one of "the Great 100 Nurses in North Carolina" in 1993. An honor awarded to only 100 nurses in the state each year. She always believed medicine was her special mission in life and helping others. Nancy was a faithful member of Black River Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and in many other capacities for the betterment of the church. She was a loyal and caring friend to many. Most of all Nancy loved her family. Those that knew Nancy will tell you she never said a negative word about anything or anyone. Her happy place, as her family will tell you, was anyplace Debbie, "Tinker" (as she called Robert Bell) and the girls were as well as on a cruise ship or at her beach house on Oak Island. Her gentle smile, warm heart and caring nature will always be remembered. Nancy leaves a legacy of faith, hope and love. A graveside service for the family will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 5 at Black River Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor May Craven conducting the service. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 (First Sunday in May) at Black River Presbyterian Church, Ivanhoe, NC. Memorial gifts may be given in memory of Nancy Burns Ponivas to Liberty Hospice, 420 Eastwood Rd. Unit #102, Wilmington, NC, 28403 or to Black River Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1, Ivanhoe, NC 28447. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.