Nancy Carolyn McLamb Eldridge

CLINTON — Nancy Carolyn McLamb Eldridge, 71, of 47 Hidden Cove Lane, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Wilda Faircloth officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. The family will not be present during the walk-through. The family will receive friends at the home.

Nancy born in Sampson County in 1949 was the daughter of the late Will Edgar McLamb and Cleo West McLamb. She was a Registered Nurse for many years in Dunn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eldridge and sister, Lou Barker.

Survivors include; daughter, Mendy and fiancé Douglas Smith; three grandchildren, Larry Christopher Eldridge and wife Shannon, Keri Register and husband Glenn and Justin Hunter; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Paige Hunter and Noah Christopher Eldridge; sister, Evelyn Smith and husband Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.