Nancy Chandler

CLINTON — Nancy Chandler, 55, of 603 Eastover Terrace, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Wake Med in Raleigh.

Home-going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 12-1 p.m., at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.