ROSEBORO — Ms. Nancy Walton, 67, of Roseboro passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the Southeastern Oncology Medical Center in Clinton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Ms. Walton was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Amos and Iola Tanner Walton. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by three sons, Richard Bies and Charles Bies and wife, Rebecca all of Raeford and Frank Smith Jr. of Stedman; mother, Iola Walton of Clinton; brother, Jimmy Walton of Roseboro; sister, Ileane Walton of Roseboro and three grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.