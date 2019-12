GARLAND — Mr. Nathaniel Bailey, 88, of 1045 Gibbs Road, Garland, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Garland First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery, Garland.

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Service by Carter Funeral Home of Garland.