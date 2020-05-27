Nathaniel Kenan WARSAW — Mr. Nathaniel Kenan, 64, of 124 Highland Blvd., Warsaw, NC, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Vidant Duplin General Hospital, Kenansville, NC. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton. Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.