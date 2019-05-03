WILMINGTON — Neal Gwynn McCullen, 63, of 114 Dogwood Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at Bass Lake, Lakeview Drive (across from Food Lion) in Clinton. The family will greet friends following the service at the Lake.

Born on August 6, 1955 in Sampson County, Neal was the son of the late Lemus Otto and Lois Tew McCullen. Neal sold cars for many years with his father Otto in Clinton before moving to Wilmington and starting his own landscaping business. As owner of Port City Plantscapes he crafted many yards from blank canvas into a beautiful space that he and his many clients were proud of. Neal was a passionate lover of music and all things UNC Tarheels.

Neal is survived by his three sisters, Debbie McCullen Lewis of Wilmington, Caroline McCullen Gautier and husband Ronnie of Turkey and Kimberly McCullen Thompson and husband Ryan of Utah; his brother, Tracy McCullen and wife Dorothy Papadakos of Wilmington; several nieces and nephews and his black tabby cat, Zuma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Neal's memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in the last moments of Neal's life.

