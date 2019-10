FAYETTEVILLE — Necol D. McFayden, 49, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Shaw Area Church of God, 5772 Holland Ave, Fayetteville.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.