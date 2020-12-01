Nell Marie (Hairr) Herring

FAYETTEVILLE — Ms. Nell Marie (Hairr) Herring, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Bethesda Healthcare Facility in Eastover, where she received loving care since April 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Gary Strickland and Associate Pastor Bailey Weeks. Burial will follow at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wiley M. Hairr and Viona Capps Hairr; first husband, Homer Bullard; second husband, James Herring; children, Jimmy Carl Bullard and Thomas Bullard, and Kathy Ann Harris; brothers, Herman Hairr, Ferman Hairr, and Ernest W. Hairr; and sister, Mary Lou Parsons.

She is survived by her brother, Wilbert Hairr and wife, Eleanor of Stedman; sisters, Betty Hauer of Red Springs, and Christine Branner and husband, Bill of Charlotte; granddaughter, Amy Bullard Ingle and husband, Chad of Ozark, Alabama; and three great grandchildren, Mitch, Colin and Julia Ingle.

Nell was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.