Nelson Wright

BENSON — Mr. Nelson Orlan Wright, 79, of 577 Aguilla Road, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Grandview Memorial Park with the Rev. Chuck Peters officiating.

Born on Aug. 5, 1940 in Laurel, Delaware, Nelson was the son of the late Paul Edwin and Louise O'Quinn Wright. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Land Air Transport.

He is survived by his son, Paul Nelson Wright of Angier; his sister, Ruth W. Williams of Turkey; his sister-in-law, Margie Wright of Raleigh; his four grandchildren: Paul Michael Wright, Kaitlyn Marie Wright, Sonya Baker and Miranda Ann Wright; and was also blessed with four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded-in-death by his son, Aaron Smith Wright; his daughter, Pamela Evelyn Wright; his sister, Nan Dixon and his two brothers, George and Stanley Wright.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to by visiting or by mail P.O. Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

