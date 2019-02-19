HOPE MILLS — Nicholas Daryl Simmons, 23, of 7128 Eagle Spring Drive passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 3232 Davis St., Hope Mills, with Pastor Kenny McMullen officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville.

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Rachel Simmons of Hope Mills; father, Donald Simmons (Vicky) of Fayetteville; sisters, Kalelynn Locklear of Clinton and Alexis Simmons of Fayetteville; brothers, Brandon Simmons of Fayetteville, Aaron Simmons of Magnolia, Sean Simmons of Fayetteville, Justin Simmons of Fayetteville; and maternal grandmother, Gladys Hunt of Hope Mills.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.