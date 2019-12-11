Nola Brewington Schaeffer

CLINTON — Nola Brewington Schaeffer, 90, of Clinton passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Grandview Memorial Park in Clinton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mrs. Schaeffer was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Raeford and Carrie Locklear Brewington. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Adam David Brewington; two sisters, Margaret Brewington and Madeline Parris; three brothers, Edwin Brewington, Samuel Brewington and Raeford Brewington. She was an accounting clerk.

She is survived by her husband, David E. Schaeffer of the home; son, Robert Brewington and wife, Jennifer of Columbia, Maryland; daughter, Teresa Simmons and husband, Wade of Roseboro; brother, Kyle Brewington and wife, Doris of Clinton; three grandchildren, Lisa Simmons Smith and husband, Jeffrey, Lindsay Brewington and Austin Simmons and wife, Taylor; seven great grandchildren, Logan Smith, Channing Smith, Jacob Simmons, Cody Simmons, Kaylee Simmons, Taytin Simmons, Saydee Simmons, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.