CHAPEL HILL — Nora Grace Crumpler Mellott, 86, a long-time resident of Chapel Hill, passed away early morning Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Cardiac ICU.

Nora was born on Jan. 16 ,1933 in Sampson County, Clinton, to the late Bessie Hudson Crumpler and Everette Blackman Crumpler Sr. After graduating from Clinton High in June of 1951, she began nurses training in Fayetteville at Highsmith Memorial Hospital where she graduated in June 1955. During this time, she was crowned Miss Fayetteville NC, 1955.

She went on to work at Sampson County Hospital as a nurse in OBGYN for one year. Nora then married Calvin A. Mellott, Sr. on Sept 1, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Clinton. Following marriage, they settled in Chapel Hill, where Nora found work at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital. Later, she worked at the UNC infirmary where she stayed until 1962.

Nora enjoyed being a member of The Order of Eastern Star and received her 50-year certificate in 2018 for her continuous service. She was an avid volunteer, helping many sick people whenever she could, for as long as she was able. She also volunteered at organizations such as UNC-TV, the blood mobile, and the Ronald McDonald House. Nora was a member of Carrboro United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Louise Marks Class for many years.

Nora is survived by her husband Calvin A. Mellott Sr.; sons, Calvin Mellott Jr., and his wife, Robin, and Curtis Mellott; grandchildren, Barton, and his wife, Elizabeth, Camille, Rowe, Parker, Curtis, Priscilla and Sophia; great grandchildren, Lacey and Hannah; and her sisters Bessie Owen Horne, and Joyce Wise, and her husband, David.

In addition to her parents, Nora is preceded in death by her three brothers, James Henry Crumpler, Everette Crumpler Jr. and Raeford Crumpler; and sister Edna Shytle.

A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Walker's Funeral Home, 120 W. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Carrboro United Methodist Church with a gravesite service following at Damascus Church Cemetery.

The Mellott family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.