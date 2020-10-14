Norma Jean Blagg

CLINTON — Norma Jean Blagg, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Graveside services will be held privately at the family's request.

Norma leaves to cherish her memories: her children, W.C. Blagg and wife Martina of Germany, Charles Blagg and wife Kathy of Clinton and Deborah Blagg of Turkey; siblings, Arthur Williams of Garland, Janie Tyndall of Clinton, Betty Williams of Rhode Island, Gracie Martin of Virginia, Ruth Grantham of Clinton, Robert Blagg of Turkey, Shelia Bladford and husband Kevin of Harrells and Helen Blagg of Turkey; 15 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Blagg family.