Norman Beczynski Jr.

CLINTON — Norman Beczynski Jr., 58, of 75 Rick Perry Lane, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home. Norm was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1962. He was a diesel mechanic and took great pride in his work earning him the name "The Truck Doctor."

Norm enjoyed many things in his life, including his Harley, NASCAR, Street Outlaw Racer, the beach, and a good outdoor fire at night. He proudly served 13 years in the Army, including Desert Storm. During his tours he lived in Germany and Korea.

Norm was preceded in death by his father, Norman Sr. He is survived by his love of 24 years, Tina Rau of Clinton, N.C.; one daughter, Sarra Cutcher; one son, Jacob Cutcher; mother, Theresa Beczynski; sisters, Karen Bennett and Pam Delvecchi; and many loved nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged friend Molly.

Words cannot express how much he was loved and will be forever missed. Anyone who knew Norm was truly blessed.

