1/
Norman Beczynski Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Beczynski Jr.

CLINTON — Norman Beczynski Jr., 58, of 75 Rick Perry Lane, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home. Norm was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1962. He was a diesel mechanic and took great pride in his work earning him the name "The Truck Doctor."

Norm enjoyed many things in his life, including his Harley, NASCAR, Street Outlaw Racer, the beach, and a good outdoor fire at night. He proudly served 13 years in the Army, including Desert Storm. During his tours he lived in Germany and Korea.

Norm was preceded in death by his father, Norman Sr. He is survived by his love of 24 years, Tina Rau of Clinton, N.C.; one daughter, Sarra Cutcher; one son, Jacob Cutcher; mother, Theresa Beczynski; sisters, Karen Bennett and Pam Delvecchi; and many loved nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged friend Molly.

Words cannot express how much he was loved and will be forever missed. Anyone who knew Norm was truly blessed.

A service of Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler & Son Funeral Services
410 North Blvd
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved