Norman L. Hulen

SALEMBURG — Mr. Norman L. Hulen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Salemburg Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Rev. John Adams, the Rev. Andy Wood and Stephen Hulen officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 a.m. on Friday prior to the service.

Mr. Hulen was a native of Boulder, Colo., the son of Harry A. Hulen and Anna Barbara Oster Hulen. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Wingate and grandson, Phillip Hulen. He was a retired Staff Sgt. from the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Rohm & Hass. He was a member, deacon and choir member of Salemburg Baptist Church. He was also a past master of Coharie Masonic Lodge #379 and a member of the Wilmington Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Barnes Hulen of the home; three daughters, Cynthia Ann McLeod of Salemburg, Kelli Norris (Bill) of Wallace and Stephanie Cuthbertson (Donald Paul) of Greensboro; three sons, Stephen Hulen of Salemburg, Darren Hulen of Roseboro and Todd Hulen of Maxia, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Heather McLeod, Matthew Hulen, Andrew Hargrove, Jacob Hargrove, Sara Jo Hulen and Sarah Araya (Nicolas); two great-grandchildren, JJ Bradford and Leikai McLeod and family caregiver and friend, Lisa Edge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main Street, Salemburg, N.C. 28385 or The Seeing Eye Main Campus, 1 Seeing Eye Way Morristown, N.J. 07960

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, N.C.