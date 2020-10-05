Norwood Wade Sumner

WILMINGTON, NC — Norwood Wade Sumner, 23, left this world way to soon Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Born March 10, 1997 in Sampson County, NC, he was the son of James Norwood Sumner Jr. and Terra Hudson Sumner of Tabor City, NC.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Callie Ann Sumner and her boyfriend David Friel, Jr. of Tabor City, NC and his fiancée, Haileigh McKenzie Southerland of Wilmington, NC.

All that knew him, loved him and he will forever be missed.

