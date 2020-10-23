Nurham O. Warwick

Nurham Osbie Warwick, 80, a retired farmer and educator, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home in Clinton, NC.

He grew up on a tobacco, row crop, livestock and produce farm in Sampson County and graduated from Clinton High School where he excelled in agricultural education and public speaking. While in high school he was elected to be a North Carolina State Officer for the Future Farmers of America. He continued his service to the Future Farmers of America organization throughout his career and was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the organization in 2018.

He graduated from North Carolina State University and attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Pennsylvania State University. Beginning his career as a vocational agriculture teacher in Pitt County, NC, he later became the North Carolina State Director of the Alternative School Programs, a Liaison for US Congress and NC Education, and the North Carolina State Director of Education Programs for Handicapped and Disadvantaged and Education and Work Programs.

After retiring from the North Carolina education system, he was elected and represented Sampson and adjoining counties for three terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1996 to 2002.

Nurham Warwick is preceded in death by his parents, Lawet Osbie and Mary Danzel Warwick, and daughter Ashley Claire Longmire. He is survived in life by sister Mary Jo Claud of Clinton, NC, and brother Peter D. Warwick and sister-in-law Ellen M. Warwick of McLean, Va.

A private graveside service is planned for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, in Clinton, NC.