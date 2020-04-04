Offie Benny Tew

SALEMBURG — Mr. Offie Benny Tew, III, 72, of Salemburg passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the UNC Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Salemburg Cemetery with Rev. John Adams, Pastor James Neal and Mr. Ken Curvin officiating.

Tew was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Offie B. Tew, Jr. and Alma Butler Tew. He was Vice President of Tews Enterprise of Salemburg and was farmer, insurance agent, mobile home dealer and the owner and operator of Seven Gables Skating Rink. He was a veteran of the National Guard and former President of the Lions Club. He was a graduate of Mt. Olive College and a member of Salemburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Junette B. Tew of the home; son, Offie B. Tew, IV of Salemburg; daughter, Kimberly V. Howell and husband, Preston of Dunn; grandson, Trent Mallard and fiance, Taylor Barefoot; sister, Jean B. Spell of Salemburg; brother, Wayne Tew and wife, Jane of Clinton; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

In light of the recent restrictions due to the coronavirus friends may come by Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Saturday, April 4 from noon until 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Tew.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.