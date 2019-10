Olen Robinson

CLINTON — Mr. Olen Wesley Robinson, 85, of 200 Colonial Drive, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at First Baptist Church, Clinton, with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating. Burial will be in Sandhills Cemetery, Clinton.

Visitation at Worley Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, with family present from 5-6 p.m.

