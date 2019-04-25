FAYETTEVILLE — Ms. Olivia Williams Butler, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Beulah United Methodist Church, 4610 Corinth Church Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Roy Hilburn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.

She was born in Sampson County to the late, John Robert Williams and Roveliar Warren Williams. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Albert A. Butler; brother, A.D. Williams; and sisters, Jessie Williams Honeycutt, Thelma Williams Tew, Agnes Williams Butler and Theressa Butler Johnson.

Olivia grew up attending Beulah United Methodist Church and after moving to Fayetteville she attended Gardners United Methodist Church. She also retired with 25 years of service as a receptionist with the Cumberland County Inspections Department.

She is survived by her children, Richard A. Butler and wife, Roberta and Karen Butler Clemenger and husband, Julian Robert Clemenger; grandchildren, Richard A. Butler Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Rustin E. Butler and wife, Elizabeth, Linc Butler and wife, Rebecca, Jennifer McFarland and Leslie McFarland; and great grandchildren, Kelsey, Logan, Joshua, Conner, Emma and Sydney Butler and Megan Tampa.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.