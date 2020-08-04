Opal Mae Spell Honeycutt

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Opal Mae Spell Honeycutt, 78, of Autryville passed away on Monday, Aug, 3, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Clement Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at the church prior to the service. At other times the family will receive friends at the home.

Mrs. Honeycutt was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Sandy and Annie Mae Royal Spell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Honeycutt; brother, Henry Spell and a sister-in-law, Faye Honeycutt. She was a member of Clement Baptist Church, where she taught the Pre-K Sunday School Class for 45 years and she was a farmer.

She is survived by two sons, Carlton Honeycutt and wife, Linda and Jamie Honeycutt and wife, Jenneth all of Autryville; four grandchildren, Ross Honeycutt, Grace Honeycutt, Regan Honeycutt and Faith Honeycutt all of Autryville; brother, Mark Spell and wife, Jeannie of Durham; nephew, Charles Wayne Jackson and niece, Donna Faye Scott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Opal Honeycutt to Clement Baptist Church, 6020 Maxwell Road, Autryville, NC 28318.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.