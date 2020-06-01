Ophelia Jacobs Ophelia Rains Jacobs of Goldsboro, North Carolina, died peacefully in her sleep with family by her side at the age of 93 on May 30, 2020 at Helping Hands Family Care from the effects of Dementia. Ophelia was born the second of eight children to the late Jasper and Clyda Rains on August 22, 1926, in Sampson County, North Carolina. She was married to James Lee Jacobs for 39 years until his death. Ophelia accepted Christ as her Savior as a young woman and was a devoted member of Westwood United Methodist Church. She lived her life as a faithful and humble servant of the Lord. Ophelia retired from O'Berry Center in 1989 and returned to work part-time intermittently for the next 20 years. She worked until 83 years old and loved it! She was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed preparing Sunday lunch for family and friends. Family gatherings at her home are precious memories her family will cherish forever. One of Ophelia's favorite ways to serve the community was to bake and deliver her delicious tea cakes to the shut-ins. She was meticulous in all she did from her immaculate home, beautiful lawn and garden, sewing and mending for her family, as well as her service to others. Ophelia loved her family and taught her daughters strong values that served them well. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts. Surviving family members are three daughters and sons-in-law, Janet Owle and Stephen, Joan Howell and Dexter, Myra Jones and Ronnie; three grandchildren and spouses, Christopher Radford and Sharon, Ashley Foisy and Christopher, and Justin Jones and Kelsey; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Radford and wife Leighann, Urban Jones, Rhett Foisy, and Brooklyn Jones; three sisters, Soronia Brewington, Mabel Goins, and Vivian Jacobs and husband Norman, and one brother, James P. Raines; brothers-in-law, Frank Jacobs, Gene Jacobs and wife Charlene; and also, numerous nieces and nephews who she loved greatly. In addition to being predeceased by her parents and husband, Ophelia was predeceased by a granddaughter, Christine Owle Murray and sisters, Sudie Bryant, Maxine Bryant, and Geraldine Rains. The family extends tremendous gratitude to the staff of Helping Hands Family Care and Community Home Care & Hospice for the love, care, and compassion given to Ophelia during her last months of life. Also, the family is appreciative of the members of Brother's Keepers of Westwood United Methodist Church for weekly visits to Ophelia during her residence at assisted living facilities for the past four-and-one-half years. A private graveside Celebration of Life will be at Wayne Memorial Park. In place of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Westwood United Methodist Church, 130 Short St., Goldsboro, NC 27530 or Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org/donate-by-mail. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.