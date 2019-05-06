Opredella Wright

ROSE HILL — Opredella Carr Wright, 64, of 130 Brown Terrace, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Carolina Health System in Charlotte.

Home-going service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Ivanhoe, 581 Trestle Rd, Ivanhoe, N.C. Burial will be held privately at a later time.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, with family present from 6-7 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.