Opredella Carr Wright (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church
581 Trestle Rd
Ivanhoe, NC
Obituary
Opredella Wright

ROSE HILL — Opredella Carr Wright, 64, of 130 Brown Terrace, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Carolina Health System in Charlotte.

Home-going service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Ivanhoe, 581 Trestle Rd, Ivanhoe, N.C. Burial will be held privately at a later time.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, with family present from 6-7 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 6 to May 7, 2019
